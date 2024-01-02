Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Bisichi stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market cap of £13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.23 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.63. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329 ($4.19).

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

