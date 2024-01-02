Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Bisichi stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market cap of £13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.23 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.63. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329 ($4.19).
About Bisichi
