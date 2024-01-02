Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BISI opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.94 million, a PE ratio of 246.23 and a beta of -0.06. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329 ($4.19). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.63.

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

