BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 352,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. Research analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

