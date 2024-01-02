BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 352,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
BIT Mining Stock Performance
Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. Research analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
