Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

