Blossom Wealth Management Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day moving average of $315.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

