BNB Achieves Market Cap of $48.50 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $319.71 or 0.00703262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.50 billion and $979.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,691,955 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,005.2910203. The last known price of BNB is 318.00323159 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1959 active market(s) with $980,342,383.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

