Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,045.45. Booking has a one year low of $1,978.00 and a one year high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

