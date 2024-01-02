BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.