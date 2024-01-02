Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $981.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $905.54. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

