Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT at $39.56

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,475,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 198,374 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

