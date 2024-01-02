Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$15.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Insiders acquired a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPG stock opened at C$9.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3952096 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.