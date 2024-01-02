Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $35.00

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.
NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
