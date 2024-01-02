Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $35.00

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

