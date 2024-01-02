Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 123

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.57).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.20) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
