Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $231.75

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $215.03 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

