Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $118.12

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,390,000 after acquiring an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,759,000 after acquiring an additional 329,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

