Brokers Set Expectations for Adobe Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.70 and its 200-day moving average is $546.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

