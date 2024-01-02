Busey Trust CO Buys Shares of 532 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $283.22 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.