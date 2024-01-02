Busey Trust CO Has $351,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Busey Trust CO increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $379.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $383.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

