Busey Trust CO Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

