Busey Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Busey Trust CO lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $164.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
