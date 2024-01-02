Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

