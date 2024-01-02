Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.