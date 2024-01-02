Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.