Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,642 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

