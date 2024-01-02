Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $35,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWY opened at $175.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

