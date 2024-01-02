Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.30 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.