Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $30,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.10 and a one year high of $219.60. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

