Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,765 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $31,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

