Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TMO opened at $530.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.