Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 385.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 394.2% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.