Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,793,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,611,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

