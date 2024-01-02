Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,794 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $34,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 184.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

