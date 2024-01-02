Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Boeing by 78.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $260.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.