Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 115,847 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.