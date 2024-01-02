Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

