Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,525 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

