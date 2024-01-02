Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 242,073 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,073 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,627.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.