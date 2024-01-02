Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,412 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 9.70% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.