Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.6 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

