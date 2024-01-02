Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,981,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 117,756 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canaan by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canaan by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 152,432 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canaan by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canaan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 803,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Price Performance

CAN stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

