CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $388.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 139.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

