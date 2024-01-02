Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

