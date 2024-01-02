CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

CASI stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

