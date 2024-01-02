Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $30,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,760 shares of company stock worth $113,707 in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 77.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Down 0.3 %

Celcuity stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

