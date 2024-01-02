Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 398,221 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13,581.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,221 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

