Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $38,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

DUK opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

