Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $37.60 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205,283 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $37,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

