Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $40.48 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average of $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

