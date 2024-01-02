Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Chubb stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.
CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
