Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.