Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

